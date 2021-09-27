MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Monday afternoon shooting in Mobile left a man dead.
Investigators said it happened around 1 p.m. on Weinacker Avenue. That's located between Government and Virginia streets.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
At the scene, police spent nearly four hours talking to neighbors and collecting evidence. FOX10 News counted at least twelve evidence markers as well as several shell casings in the middle of the road.
MPD has not released any information about suspects in the case.
