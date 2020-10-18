Man shot outside of abandoned house in Mobile

Mobile Police said a man was shot outside of an abandoned house Sunday evening.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Clinton Avenue off of St. Stephens Road.
The victim told officers that someone pulled up and shot him several times before taking off.
Police said he is expected to survive.
