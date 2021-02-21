Man shot while driving on Basil Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot as he was driving on Basil Street Sunday night.
Investigators said it happened just before 7 p.m.
According to the victim, he was on Basil Street near Gaston Street when someone drove up behind him and started shooting. He was wounded and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The gunman fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
