Man shot while working on home in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man working on a home was shot Wednesday afternoon in Midtown Mobile.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Blair Avenue off of Catherine Street.
According to a witness, the gunman walked into the home and told the workers to hand over the keys to their vehicle. A worker tried to grab the gun and the two men fought over the weapon. The gunman fired and hit the victim in the back.
He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive. The gunman is still on the run.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.