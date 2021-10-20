Man shot while working on home in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man working on a home was shot Wednesday afternoon in Midtown Mobile.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Blair Avenue off of Catherine Street.

According to a witness, the gunman walked into the home and told the workers to hand over the keys to their vehicle. A worker tried to grab the gun and the two men fought over the weapon. The gunman fired and hit the victim in the back.

He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive. The gunman is still on the run.

No other details have been released.