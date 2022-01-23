Man stabbed to death on Senator Street in Mobile
FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death at his home on Senator Street in Mobile.

Police were called to the scene around 3 p.m. on Sunday and found Omar Brown suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators said they found Freddie Maxwell, 36, at the scene armed with a knife. He was arrested and charged.

Mobile Police said Brown was Maxwell's stepfather.

