Mobile, Ala. (WALA)—On Senator Street in Mobile yesterday, one man stabbed his stepfather to death at home, and today, his mother spoke out for the first time.

Vanessa Brown said her husband, Omar Brown, was changing a bag in the trashcan when her son, 36-year-old Freddie Maxwell, stabbed him, with her grandchildren in the house. Brown is Maxwell’s stepfather.

"I said babe, I said hang on,” said Vanessa. “He gave me his hand, and I held his hand for a minute, and then his hand dropped, and I knew he was dead."

Sunday night, Maxwell was taken into custody and charged with murder and domestic violence. As he was escorted to Metro jail, Maxwell had something to say.

"I didn't want to do it,” he said. “He tried to kill me."

Those words came as a shock to Vanessa. She and Omar were married 2 years, and she said Omar and Freddie never fought. This crime took her by total surprise.

"I love my husband to death,” she said. “I’m looking for him to just come home, and it's not happening."

Maxwell meantime had a message for his mother on his way to jail.

"They don't love me no more,” he said. “I guess I don’t have a family.”

Vanessa agreed.

“I’m not going to ever forgive him,” she said. “Half of my heart is gone. I have no feeling. I’m confused. I can't sleep. I’ll never forgive him. That's not my son. I don't know who that is, it's like he's a demon. I’m not going to stand by him."

The family created a fundraiser on Facebook here to cover funeral expenses.