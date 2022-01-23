MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said the man who led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday night stole the car from a gas station a few minutes earlier.

Investigators said Phillip O'Rourke, 35, stole the car from the parking lot of the Purple Cow Gas Station on Rangeline Road around 7:25 p.m.

While on the way to the scene, an officer spotted the car turning onto Alba Club Road and tried to stop the driver. That's when police said O'Rourke took off and led them on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Police were able to take him into custody at the intersection of Hamilton Blvd at San Marino Drive.

O'Rourke is charged with theft of property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and possession of a controlled substance.