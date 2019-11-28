Mobile, Ala. -- At approximately 8:20 P.M., the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Pecan Grove Apartments, at 1801 Holt Road, for reports of 1 possibly shot in the area.
A 25-year-old male was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and transported in critical condition to a local hospital for emergency care.
Mobile Police department has confirmed that one person has been taken into custody but not arrested.
MPD is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story.
