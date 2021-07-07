MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is in custody accused of stabbing another man.
FOX10 News was there as the suspect surrendered to police outside the Salvation Army on Dauphin Street with his hands up.
We're told it happened just up the street near the Checkers. An officer on the scene tell us the 22-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck and initially taken to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Station on Dauphin before being transferred to University Hospital -- with multiple life threatening injuries and at last check was in surgery.
A detective was also on scene talking to the suspect.
It's still unclear what led to the stabbing, but according to MPD the two men did not know each other.
