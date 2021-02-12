SARALAND, Ala. --Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened in Saraland.

According to the Saraland Police Chief, an adult male was shot in leg in the 1500 block of Forest Ave.

The victim was taken to USA Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators feel this is an isolated incident and that there is no imminent danger to the public. The investigation is currently on-going.

