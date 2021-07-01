MOBILE, Ala. --At around 6:40 p.m. police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Elmwood Drive.
Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder.
According to officials, his condition is not life-threatening and he has been taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made as of yet.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.