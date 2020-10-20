MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, October 19, 2020 at approximately 8:37 p.m., police responded to the area of Wealthy Street and Main Street in reference to one stabbed.
Officers located the victim at USA Children’s & Women’s hospital, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
According to MPD, the victim’s wife stated that her husband was riding with the known male subject who stabbed him.
The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. The subject was then located and taken into custody. Dorian Blount, 44, was arrested.
