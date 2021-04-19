Moffett Road accident

A woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment after an accident on Moffett Road Monday morning April 19, 2021.

 Randel Lowe, FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A female accident victim was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Moffett Road.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

A nearby homeowner said he used fire extinguishers to put out a fire underneath the car while the woman was still inside.

There's no word yet about the extent of her possible injuries of the cause of the crash.

