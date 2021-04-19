MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A female accident victim was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Moffett Road.
It happened just after 7 a.m.
A nearby homeowner said he used fire extinguishers to put out a fire underneath the car while the woman was still inside.
There's no word yet about the extent of her possible injuries of the cause of the crash.
