BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) – Without warning Tuesday, a man walked inside the Bayou La Batre City Hall and stabbed the city magistrate, police said.

Police Chief Scott Dagg told FOX10 News that the man will be charged with attempted murder. He said the victim, Marcia Barnes – the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes – has been taken to the hospital.

“Were shocked,” he said. “We don’t know what sparked it.”

Dagg identified the suspect as Phoxay Keomanivong, 47, and added that police have interacted with him before. He said Keomanivong told investigators following the stabbing that he was trying to kill police officers.

“His intent was to kill law enforcement. … Attacking the magistrate was one way to get to us,” he said. “He was familiar to us. Over the years, we’ve known him.”

City Hall has been temporarily closed, and municipal court canceled for Tuesday.