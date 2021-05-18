BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) – Without warning Tuesday, a man walked inside the Bayou La Batre City Hall and stabbed the city magistrate, police said.
Police Chief Scott Dagg told FOX10 News that the man will be charged with attempted murder. He said the victim, Marcia Barnes – the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes – has been taken to the hospital.
“Were shocked,” he said. “We don’t know what sparked it.”
Dagg identified the suspect as Phoxay Keomanivong, 47, and added that police have interacted with him before. He said Keomanivong told investigators following the stabbing that he was trying to kill police officers.
“His intent was to kill law enforcement. … Attacking the magistrate was one way to get to us,” he said. “He was familiar to us. Over the years, we’ve known him.”
City Hall has been temporarily closed, and municipal court canceled for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.