MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted on attempted murder charges in Iowa may be hiding in the Mobile area.
Investigators said Jamal Devonte Edwards, 26, shot two co-workers at a business in Cedar Rapids in April. According to police in Iowa, both of the victims survived.
Mobile County investigators said Edwards may be in the area traveling back and forth from Foley to Mobile. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.