PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- The man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Christmas party in Prichard over the weekend has been arrested.
33-year-old James Lee James Jr. was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday evening, charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault.
FOX10 News has learned the suspect was out on bond for another shooting earlier this year. The DA’s office has asked for the bond to be revoked.
“It wasn’t me I know that much,” James Jr. said on his way to jail. “They knew who it is, but it’s all good I’ll be out soon.”
19-year-old Jaheim Pugh died in the shooting. His family says they are happy that James Jr. is now locked up at Metro Jail and hopes that is where he stays.
“Even though it can’t bring Jaheim back it definitely is a relief,” said Chelsea Mitchell.
Prichard Police says James Junior is the gunman responsible for killing Pugh at a Christmas party on Rosedale Avenue over the weekend and injuring two others caught in the crosshairs.
The arrest giving some closure to the family.
“I’m just happy that it happened before we can celebrate my cousin and his life that he lived,” said Jamonica Lewis.
“He needs no bond,” said Tiffany Pugh, the Jaheim’s mom. “He does not need to kill anybody else’s child. Three people were shot it could be more than just me out here today.”
While no motive has been released in the triple shooting, Tiffany believes he was killed because he was wearing women’s clothing.
“People hated him because of what he wore and it’s not right,” she said. “He wore his sin on his back, everybody else you don’t know their sins so he’s hated as soon as he walks in the door.”
Despite police saying there is evidence, James Jr. says he did not commit the crime.
“Whoever did it needs to come and fess up to it,” he said.
Jaheim’s family is planning a celebration of life on Friday.
“Friday we will be having motorcade for Jaheim Pugh. The motorcade will line up at the old Blount at 12:30, if u want to attend decorate your car… we will ride to 511 St. Anthony St. downtown where the festivities will begin at 2:00 we are asking everybody to bring balloons and wear white, pink, or turquoise shirt,” a Facebook post reads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.