MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Police want to talk to a man about a deadly assault at a hotel on Highway 90 in Theodore.

On July 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the Garden Motel at 5880 Highway 90.

At the scene, police officers found a man with injuries to his head. The victim, Robert Imel, 52, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives want to talk to Tomichael Tate, 44, about the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.