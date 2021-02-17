MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said detectives want to talk to a local man about a murder investigation.

According to MPD, 40-year-old Gamaliel Walker is believed to be connected to the case. Officers are asking for help in finding him.

Walker is 6'1" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 251-208-7211.