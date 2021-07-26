PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Jarvis Anderson, known as “Jarvis Jarvis,” is wanted by Prichard authorities for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation.
Authorities in Prichard released the following Monday morning:
Prichard Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Jarvis “Jarvis Jarvis” Anderson. He is WANTED for questioning in connection with a homicide of Jaheim Pugh back in December of last year. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Prichard Police Dept. or Det. Hadaway at 251-452-2211.
