UPDATE: Mobile Police said on Wednesday that Christopher Doyle has been captured and will be extradited to Blount County.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they need help finding a man who left a group home on Sunday.
Investigators said Christopher Harold Doyle, 58, was ordered to stay at the facility on Howells Ferry Road after he was found not guilty due to insanity on an attempted murder charge in Blount County.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in Blount County on Monday after the sheriff's office there learned Doyle left the home.
Doyle was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when he walked outside to have a smoke and never returned.
Police said he may be attempting to leave the Mobile area to head to Birmingham where he has family.
Anyone who may have additional information about Doyle is asked to call police 251-208-7211.
