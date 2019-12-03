MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The man who is claiming Mobile Municipal Court Judge Karlos Finley attacked him over the weekend told his side of the story exclusively to FOX10 News Tuesday night.
The alleged victim filed a police report over the weekend saying Finley pulled him off of a horse and punched him repeatedly in the face. No charges have been filed, but Mobile Police are investigating.
Howard Glaude Jr is standing by the allegations, but he said he has not formally gone through and signed any warrant against Finley, but police are still investigating.
Glaude said the incident happened at the Toulminville-LeFlore alumni weekend event on Saturday.
Glaude said it all happened when he was on his horse. Glaude said he is not sure why Finley did this, but Finley told FOX10 News off camera that he did not do anything wrong.
“It was Saturday at our class reunion events at John LeFlore High School, I was just riding my horse in the field and Mr. Finley attempted to pull me off my horse once,” Glaude said. “He was unsuccessful and after the parade he saw me again and he tried to pull me off again and he got me off and we got into an altercation.”
Glaude told FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert that Finley and he are longtime friends and he is not sure why this incident happened.
Finley says he is cooperating fully, has given a complete statement to investigators and wants to let police do their job. Finley says he’s confident that the investigation will exonerate him.
Meanwhile, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber says Finley denies committing assault and told police he was acting in self-defense.
