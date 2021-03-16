BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayou La Batre Police tells FOX10 News that a man tried to run his son over and he now faces assault second charges after a second victim was injured.
They say 52-year-old Robert Deakle and his son were arguing at one of their homes when Deakle's son left and went with a friend to a grocery store.
According to officials it was then that Deakle tried to run over his son.
They tell us the son's friend, an innocent victim, pushed Deakle's son and some other innocent people out of the way however, one bystander was hit. They say that individual went to the hospital with leg and back injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.
Witnesses say Deakle was moving at a high rate of speed and police say all signs pointed to Deakle intentionally trying to hit his son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.