BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayou La Batre Police tells FOX10 News that a man tried to run his son over and he now faces assault second charges after a second victim was injured.

They say 52-year-old Robert Deakle and his son were arguing at one of their homes when Deakle's son left and went with a friend to a grocery store.

According to officials it was then that Deakle tried to run over his son.

They tell us the son's friend, an innocent victim, pushed Deakle's son and some other innocent people out of the way however, one bystander was hit. They say that individual went to the hospital with leg and back injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses say Deakle was moving at a high rate of speed and police say all signs pointed to Deakle intentionally trying to hit his son.