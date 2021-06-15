MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One person was wounded in a shootout between two men at an apartment complex on University Boulevard, police said.

Investigators said the shots were fired around 5:40 p.m. Monday at Southern Oaks Apartments.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The other gunman has not been located.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.