MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One person was wounded in a shootout between two men on University Boulevard, police said.
Investigators said the shots were fired around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The other gunman has not been located.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.