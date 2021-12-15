MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A manhunt in Mobile ended with two people in custody on Wednesday.

It started with a police chase in Prichard as officers tried to stop someone driving a truck that was stolen from the Downtown Alliance.

The chase crossed over into Mobile and that's when MPD joined in the hunt. The suspects ditched the truck in an empty parking lot on Bayshore Avenue at Mills Street.

Officers chased the suspects to McCarly Street where they tracked them down with the help of K-9 dogs.

Prichard Police have not released the names of the suspects or their charges.