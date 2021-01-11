MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- People in the Huffman Estates neighborhood are asked to shelter in place as Mobile Police search for a rape suspect.
Investigators said Todd Overstreet, 50, was spotted in the area over the past two days and may be breaking into houses to hide out.
Overstreet is accused of breaking into a woman’s home near Country Club Village on Christmas Day while she was away. He allegedly staked out at her home, waiting to terrorize her. MPD said when the woman returned, he raped her.
Police said Overstreet was seen on Huffman Drive near Cottage Hill Road and Knollwood Drive around 4:20 p.m. on January 10. The next day, Overstreet was seen at the nearby Walgreens. Investigators believe he was sleeping in an outdoor bathroom on Huffman Drive.
Overstreet is also accused of stealing a truck, which was recovered recently.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you spot him or know where he could be hiding.
