ALEA troopers and deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning are searching for two suspects who bailed from a wrecked stolen vehicle.

Authorities say this is happening on Schillinger Road near Moffett Road.

A wrecked vehicle is in a ditch alongside the roadway, and downed power lines were still hot just before 9 a.m. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The occupants of the vehicle, said to be a man and a woman, left the scene and are the subject of a search by law enforcement officials.