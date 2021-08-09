Mobile Police spent Monday night searching for two people who jumped out of a car after a blazing fast high-speed chase ended in Irvington.
The manhunt took place in the woods at the end of Murray Heights Drive.
The chase started at Pleasant Valley Road and Montlimar which is more than 20 miles from where it ended.
No other details have been released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.