MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man's ear was bitten off during a fight that took place Monday in downtown Mobile's Cathedral Square, according to the Mobile Police Department.
The MPD says that at about 6:50 p.m. officers responded to the square after receiving a report of an injured male. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an injury to his ear.
A short time later, police located the suspect who was also injured with bite marks.
During a fight, the suspect bit off the bottom of the victim’s earlobe and spit it at him, police say. The victim refused to press charges and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
