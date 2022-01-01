A new year means new beginnings, with many reflecting on the highs and lows of last year.
FOX10 News talked to some folks about making those New Year’s resolutions.
A majority of the people we spoke to say they haven't thought about their resolutions quite yet. Many said they were too busy or don't know what their resolutions would be after a hectic 2021.
