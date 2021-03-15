MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parents of children who are 4 years old on or before September 1 can take advantage of a top-ranked pre-kindergarten program right here in Mobile County if they apply before the end of March.

Registration is open for Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program at Mobile County Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year, and on-site screenings are ongoing through the end of the month. Parents wishing to apply should visit www.mcpss.com/pre-k before March 31.

The National Institute for Early Education Research has ranked Alabama’s First Class Pre-K as the highest quality state-funded Pre-K program in the nation for the last 14 years in a row. Mobile County Public Schools currently has 72 First Class Pre-K classrooms, serving nearly 1,300 students.

According to a peer-reviewed article published in August in the International Journal of Child Care and Education Policy by researchers from UAB, PARCA, ThinkData and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, children who attend First Class Pre-K are statistically more likely to be proficient in math and reading than those who don’t, and those benefits can persist into middle school.

If you apply for a classroom at a school that qualifies for Title I funding, your child will need to complete an on-site screening after registration. These screenings are ongoing through the end of the month. Parents who wait until after March 31 to register may be placed on a waiting list.

Eligible students must reside within the MCPSS attendance zone. Parents attending on-site screenings should bring a photo ID, two proofs of residence, and their child’s original birth certificate. A list of all Pre-K sites, as well as screening sites and dates, is available at www.mcpss.com/pre-k.