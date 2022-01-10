MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal judge on Monday sentenced an accused cop killer to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors failed to win convictions on the two most serious charges against Marco Antonio Perez – that he used a firearm during a violent crime and that he killed a witness in a federal proceeding. That witness was Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder, who was trying to arrest the defendant on a gun charge in January 2019 at the Peach Place Apartments. The shooting occurred just weeks after his 32nd birthday.

Nonetheless, prosecutors sought 25 years in prison – the maximum penalty – for the crimes the jury did convict him of in October. Those were receiving a firearm while under indictment and possession of a stolen firearm. Prosecutors wanted sentences of 10 years for the firearm possession charge and five years for the receiving stolen gun charge, plus a 10-year enhancement because the defendant was free on conditions of release at the time on a pending federal gun charge.

The gun charges stem from the Smith & Wesson gun and Perez had on the day of the killing – the same gun that authorities contend was used to kill Tuder. A man who lives two miles from Peach Place Apartments testified at Perez’s trial that he discovered his gun had been taken from his truck after seeing a news alert about the shooting.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock granted the prosecution request and sentenced Perez to the maximum sentence.

“There were a lot of exits that you could have taken along the way,” he said. “You didn’t take them.”

Tuder’s mother, Noreen Tuder, described learning of her son’s death on that chilly, rainy morning. She said she did not have her phone with her. She said her husband’s phone rang, She said he handed it to her. When she answered, she said, she mistakenly thought her daughter-in-law said, “We got our boy,” meaning the child they had been trying to have was on the way.

But, Tuder said, her daughter-in-law actually had said, “They got our boy.” She said the woman explained to her that Officer Tuder had been shot to death.

“I fell to my knees, crying. … I could not and did not want to believe it,” she said.

Interim U.S. Attorney Sean Costello praised the judge’s sentence.

“I think the judge understood really what this case was about,” he told reporters outside the courthouse. “And at the end of the day, I think justice was done for Mr. Perez and for Officer Tuder.”

Defense attorney John Beck said he believes his client has several potential appeals issues. He confined his argument on Monday to technical objections to the application of law and the sentencing guidelines. He argued that the two separate gun charges – which had different dates in the indictment – covered the same conduct.

“This was the same firearm,” he said in court. “It was an uninterrupted possession, presumably, by Mr. Perez.”

Outside the courthouse, he told reporters: “I understand that prosecutors, from the government, for the state government and the federal government, are going to try to get as much time on Mr. Perez as they can. And my job is to f make sure that everybody’s accountable and following the law, and that’s what we intend to do.”

For his part, Perez sat passively beside his attorney during the hearing. Dressed in a white shirt and wearing a white facemask, he spoke only once – when the judge asked if he had anything to say before imposing sentence.

“No, sir,” he said.

Perez, 22, faces a lengthy prison sentence, and his legal troubles are far from over. The judge specifically ordered that all three of his prison terms run on top of each other, and that the combined 25 years also run on top of the four years and nine months he is serving on a previous federal gun charge. The judge also said it is his intent for all of the federal time to be served on top of any time he might get in state court, if convicted.

Those proceedings start next month with a trial on an assault charge stemming from an incident Perez was involved in while jailed at Mobile County Metro Jail. He has a capital murder charge in the Tuder case scheduled for August, and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

As daunting as they may be, Perez could already be spending the rest of his life behind bars if the jury had been convinced that he knew the man he killed that January day was a police officer. The defense argued that Perez had no way of knowing that since Tuder was in plain clothes at the time.

“Mr. Perez was acquitted by a jury on the most two serous counts, which would have given him a life sentence without the possibility of parole,” he said. “And I think that that finding by a jury is going to have a big impact over in state court also.”

Tuder’s death left a widow and a shattered family. His mother called her son “the light of our world” when addressing the judge.

“He was our miracle child,” she said. “I was never expected to be able to have children.”

Noreen Tuder said the family moved from Baltimore to Jacksonville when Officer Tuder was young. She said he was a “mama’s boy” who dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer and soldier.

“He wanted to serve his community and his country,” she said.

Anna Marron, Tuder’s cousin, told the judge that victim was her best friend and “right-hand man” in addition to being his cousin.

“I no longer have my right-hand man, and my family will never be the same,” she said.

Updated at 1:37 p.m. with additional information and comments from the prosecution and defense.