The man accused of killing a Mobile police officer has applied for youthful offender status.
Marco Perez, now 20-years-old, was 19 when he allegedly shot and killed officer Sean Tuder at the Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road.
Tuder was shot on Sunday, January 20, while trying to make an arrest.
On Tuesday, October 29, the district attorney's office filed court documents to seek the death penalty against Perez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.