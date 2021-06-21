Update: Jun 21 2021

Marco Perez today was denied a request for pre-trial immunity and denied dismissal of capital murder indictment.

Court documents filed by the attorneys representing accused cop killer Marco Perez show he is requesting a hearing as to whether he was justified in the shooting death of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder. According to the document, Tuder never identified himself as law enforcement.

Perez's attorneys Dennis Knizley and Jason B. Darley are requesting for a motion for pre-trial evidentiary hearing on immunity from prosecution.

According to the motion, "the defendant contends that he was justified in the shooting of the deceased when he acted in self-defense of himself or another, and consequently pursuant to Section 13A-3-23(d) is immune from the prosecution of the allegations set forth in the indictment."

The motion also says:

"Tuder, out of uniform and in personal plain clothes, went to Peach Place ato arrest Perez in an unmarked private vehicle.

Perez was unaware the CI had contacted a police officer and that Tuder was an officer posing as a relative of the CI to give Perez a ride.

Perez was expecting the private vehicle to be his ride. When Perez saw the non-police private vehicle, he approached the vehicle on the passenger side to get in his expected ride.

As Perez approached the vehicle, Tuder exited his private vehicle and immediately drew a firearm and pointed it at Perez.

Perez reacted by immediately raising his hands and backing up. At this point Tuder grabbed Perez and forced him to the hood or side of the private vehicle where a struggle ensued.

A witness testified at a prior hearing that he was in a position to hear and did in fact hear the sounds related to the parties involved in the altercation, and Tuder never identified himself as a law enforcement officer."

Perez is accused of shooting Tuder at the Peach Place Apartments in West Mobile on January 20, 2019.

Perez, 19, at the time of the shooting was denied youthful offender status in the case back in December.

Marco Perez had been wanted by Mobile Police and federal authorities on several charges.