MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was denied youthful offender status in the case.
A judge made the ruling in a hearing held Wednesday afternoon.
Marco Perez was 19-years-old when investigators say he shot and killed Officer Tuder in January. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says she's seeking the death penalty in the case.
Because of Perez's age at the time, he had a right to a youthful offender hearing, something both the district attorney and Perez' defense lawyer called a standard procedure.
