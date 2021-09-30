MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors on Thursday sent a prisoner to the witness stand to try to prove that defendant Marco Antonio Perez knew that the man fatally shot two years ago was a police officer.

The defense has maintained throughout the trial that Perez did not know – and in fact could not have known – that the man in plainclothes who confronted him at the Peach Place Inn on Jan. 20, 2019, was a police officer. That is an element of the offense – killing a witness in a federal case.

Irvin West, who awaits sentencing in a federal drug case, testified that he was locked up with Perez and that the defendant told him he had shot a cop. He testified that Perez told him the officer’s badge was at his side.

West testified that Perez told him “that he was going to beat this case because the officer didn’t approach him with his badge.”

Defense attorney John Beck sought to undermine West’s credibility, pointing to more than a half-dozen murders that he has told investigators about, based on his jailhouse conversations. He also noted that West faces up to live in prison and suggested he hopes to get a sentencing break from his information about Perez.

Prosecutors are nearing the end of their case and could rest on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, jurors heard testimony from three people who saw the confrontation at the Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road. One of them, Chris Wildebrandt, told jurors he saw the shooting from his balcony.

Also testifying was a resident whose doorbell camera picked up the audio from the shooting.

An emergency room doctor at Ascension Providence Hospital testified that he got an alert that Sunday afternoon that a Mobile police officer was enroute to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Dr. Ashwani Jhu described efforts to revive Tuder – efforts that continued for about 20 minutes,

But Jhu testified that Officer Tuder was unresponsive and had no pulse or heart rhythm.

“That’s a pretty bad sign, a very bad diagnostic sign that a patient is already deceased,” he said.

The cause of death was no mystery, Jhu said.

“It was immediately obvious that he has sustained some pretty serious gunshot wounds, one to the head area and two to the chest that likely were the cause of why he was in this condition,” he said.