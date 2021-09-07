MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An attorney for accused cop killer Macro Perez has asked a federal judge to throw out statements the defendant made to interrogators after his arrest in January 2019.

Perez faces federal charges in connection with the death of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder –receiving a firearm while under indictment, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice by killing a witness and firing a gun during a crime of violence.

Those charges do not include the capital murder charge looming over Perez in Mobile County Circuit Court.

According to defense attorney John Beck, Perez voluntarily began answering questions from Mobile police detectives on Jan. 20, 2019, at 8:06 p.m. After about 50 minutes, Perez asked for a lawyer, prompting investigators to end the interview.

But 16 minutes later, according to Beck’s court filing, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started questioning him, after reading him his Miranda rights against self-incrimination. After more than 40 minutes of questioning, the original detectives took another run at Perez.

“At no time did Mr. Perez ever initiate further contact with law enforcement subsequent to his clear invocation of counsel,” Beck wrote.

Allowing those statements to be used at trial, Beck argued, would violate Perez’s Fifth and 14th Amendment rights.