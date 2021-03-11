MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s not exactly Mardi Gras in May, but city officials are pressing ahead with plans for a Carnival-style parade to celebrate the latest littoral combat ship built on the Mobile River.

Plans for the parade are still fluid. But the city is targeting May 21, when Austal will dedicate it’s the vessel. The idea is to have a parade with floats and throws. Judi Gulledge, executive director of the Mobile Carnival Association, said she’s talked to several organizations about contributing their floats.

Gulledge said it is no replacement for a Mardi Gras season largely detailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But she said it could brighten spirits.

“Our whole community missed out on that, so I think it's a great opportunity for everyone to just have a little bit of that Carnival season extended,” she told FOX10 News.

Ordinarily by May, most Mardi Gras floats have been broken down, and parading organizations are working on the next Carnival season. But Gulledge said most organizations have floats that sat idle this year. She said most groups are keeping the theme they were going to use for next year and, therefore, do not want to reveal those plans. But she said the organizations will contribute their emblem floats, “which would be a great representation of our city.”

Gulledge said the goal is to have a parade of roughly the same length, 16 or floats, rolling along a route that likely will be a modified version of the Route A. She said it also includes bands, marshals on horseback “and, of course, you gotta have a fire truck at the end.”

Mobile residents said a parade would be nice, even if it’s not Mardi Gras season.

“People did miss out on a lot this year, and I mean maybe, you know, as long as it’s done, you know, safely and with the, you know, all the restrictions and everything and all the guidelines followed, I mean, I feel like it’s something that Mobile maybe needs,” Kayla North said. “Just to kind of put a little pep back into the city.”

Nick North agreed.

“It’s an excellent idea,” he said. “Like she said, we need more businesses to do better around here, get more people and more pep in the step, especially for sentimental and, you know, mentally, everybody needs a release back to somewhat normal.”

Part of the idea is to attract visitors back to Mobile after a year in which COVID-19 crushed tourism. Some out-of-towners said they might be inclined to come back for a parade.

“It’s sad that everything got cancelled for 2020,” said Marian Leonard, who frequently stops in Mobile during trips from her Dallas home to her vacation property in Florida. “And hoping now that people are getting vaccinated for 2021 that we can start to get back to normal.”

Would she make a stop on one of those trips to see a parade?

“Depending on what the safety precautions are, yes,” she said.

Atlanta resident Erica Bennett says she thinks a parade in May is a great idea.

“That would actually get me back into town because I live in Atlanta, Georgia, now, and usually Mardi Gras is the only time that I do come home and I get to see my family and friends and enjoy and have a good time,” she said.

The ship to be christened in May will be known as the USS Mobile, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson indicate that commissioning it should be “something special and something that all Mobilians would want to celebrate.”

Stimpson added that plans are taking shape based on current COVID-19 trends.

“However, any dplans made could change based on the number of cases in our community or changes to state and federal guidelines,” he said in a statement.

Here is the mayor’s full statement: