MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s no secret that Mardi Gras 2021 was a bust.

City officials held out as long as possible. But as parading organizations canceled their events one by one, Mayor Sandy Stimpson finally made it official and pulled the plug.

Judi Gulledge, executive director of the Mobile Carnival Association, said the huge turnout for a Carnival-style parade in May shows the enthusiasm heading into Mardi Gras season 2022.

“Our community’s ready for Mardi Gras,” she said. “Our mystic societies certainly are. If our parade in May was any indication of the excitement on the horizon, I think that we’re looking for – if the weather holds out – for record-breaking crowds for Mardi Gras this year.”

With COVID-19 cases down and vaccinations up, city officials said they are planning for a post-pandemic Mardi Gras.

“We are preparing to celebrate Mardi Gras in Mobile to the fullest next year, which means all the parades, parties, balls and events Mobilians love will be back to normal in 2022,” Stimpson told FOX10 News in a statement.

The Crewe of Columbus will have its centennial celebration that was canceled last year, and Gulledge said several others have milestones, too. She added Mardi Gras organizations already have booked venues for their balls and hired bands, caterers and other vendors. She said most likely will stick with the themes they had planned on 2021.

“I think you’ll probably see some new things this year, but it'll be a little bit from last year just brought forward to this year,” she said

Kendall Wall, general manager of the Mobile Civic Center, Convention Center and Saenger Theatre, told FOX10 News that a Mardi Gras society just held a Halloween-themed ball over the weekend at the Civic Center.

“It went really well,” he said. “I think everybody had a great time. So yeah, that was our one and only 2021 event.”

Wall said it will be a different story for the coming season. He said he already has the same number of bookings for the Civic Center and Convention Center as he did in 2019.

“We’re set,” he said. “Yeah, we’ve issued contracts, and so all the groups are doing their final, you know, preparations, and all but now we're ready to go for 2022.”

As for social distancing and other COVID rules, Wall said he is leaving those decisions to the individual organizations. He noted that Jason Isbell, for instance, required people attending his concert at the Saenger this month to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The University of South Alabama Health System offered rapid tests to people coming to the concert who had not been vaccinated and did not have a recent test result, Wall said.

Wall said the two major challenges facing his staff are familiar to businesses all over the country – labor and the supply chain.

“I mean, finding the people to actually work,” he said.

Wall said finding basic supplies also is getting harder.

“Whether it’s food or whether it’s alcohol, whether it’s – whatever product it might be,” he said. “As you see in the grocery stores now, we’re just running short on a lot of different items.”

Other than those issues, Wall said, all systems are go for Mardi Gras.

“I think this will be the largest, yeah, one of the largest Mardi Gras we’ve had,” he said.