Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Mardi Gras season is officially in full swing. The city is less than four weeks until the first Mardi Gras parade rolls through downtown Mobile.

The festivities kicked off Saturday night.

"We love Mobile,” said Rachele Reis. “We love Mardi Gras."

Despite the rain, crowds of people still came downtown to witness the big tree transition to Mardi Gras.

Many people already gearing up for all this year's festivities.

"We had costume pick-up for my organization today, and people are so pumped up and ready to come down and put a show on for the people of Mobile,” said Willis Willcox Jr. “It's unreal, we can't wait."

With Mardi Gras looking different last year due to COVID-19, this year the anticipation is at an "all-time" high.

"Last year was so sad,” said Reis. “It made sense, but it was sad, so we're excited for it to be back."

For these Mobile natives, Mardi Gras is a part of who they are and just one reason that makes the Port City special.

"It is special that it's a Mobile thing,” said Reis. “Other cities try, but obviously Mardi Gras belongs to Mobile."

After the tree lighting, there was an event at Cooper Riverside Park, which had live music and food trucks.