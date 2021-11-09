Marijuana bust on I-65 in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police said a stop on Interstate 65 led to them discovering eight pounds of marijuana hidden in the car.

Investigators said members of the K9 division stopped the vehicle driven by Thomas Gill on Tuesday. During the stop, police said they found the marijuana, eight ounces of THC wax, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Gill on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to jail records, Gill's home is in Clearwater, Florida.