MOBILE, Ala. -- Market in the Park, in downtown Mobile, announced guidelines to help protect shoppers against COVID-19. The Market in the Park will take place this Saturday, May 2nd.
According to the market's Instagram and Facebook page, the guidelines include:
Masks/ face covers must be worn by all consumers.
Wash your hands for 20+ seconds upon arrival at the Market. There will also be hand washing stations available.
Use the hand sanitizer that is required and available at each vendor's selling area.
Do not congregate between sales areas or in walkways. This is not a social event.
Maintain at least arm's length distance between other shoppers, as well as vendors, especially when waiting in line.
Do not greet anyone with a handshake or hug.
Avoid touching your face at all times.
Do not touch any products until purchased.
Do not hand payment directly to vendor. Place cash or card on available surface for vendor to pick up.
If possible, use Apple Pay or Venmo on your smartphone.
Once you have completed your shopping, please exit the market premises and return home. No loitering or socializing.
Anyone feeling unwell in any way should not attend the market.
Any high risk individuals, including those over 65 and/or with underlying health conditions, should stay home.
No animals/pets are allowed at the market unless they are service animals as defined by the ADA (emotional support animals do not qualify).
