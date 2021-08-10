BALDWIN COUNTY, Al (WALA) -- In the last few weeks, Baldwin and Mobile county schools have announced mask mandates to start the year. And of course, not everyone is happy about it.

But as cases rise, some parents believe it’s the right thing to do.

“I’m pro mask mandate. That’s fine. Whatever keeps everybody the safest,” said Tiffany Castillo.

Castillo spent the last day of summer vacation Tuesday with her family at Medal of Honor Park. She said wearing masks is the least people can do.

“I personally think it’s the safest course of action for everybody. I don’t think it’s that much to ask of people to ensure the safety of basically everyone else,” Castillo said.

And for her family, it hits close to home. Her mother is a nurse. And for over a year, she’s seen the worst of this virus.

“I know that’s been hard for her to see people that she has this close connection with dying and getting sick,” Castillo said.

Each child will be required to bring their own mask, but Baldwin county said Tuesday there will be extra masks available for kids who forget to bring theirs.

Baldwin county parents will have a chance to give their thoughts at the next public meeting on August 19th.

Meanwhile, Mobile county will hold another meeting on August 23rd.