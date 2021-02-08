MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- It was just before 7:00 Friday night, as one woman got ready for bed, another already asleep, when a masked man broke into their home on Abilene Drive.

“I kept asking ‘Who are you? Who are you? Who are you.’ It wasn’t until he got into my doorway that I saw the ski mask and he says ‘Don’t move.’”

The thief demanded jewelry, money, drugs and guns.

“And then I saw the ski mask and I was thinking… ‘this can’t be happening.’”

The brazen intruder unscrewed a light to their car port and smashed a window on the side door, reaching inside to unlock it.

The robber was quick and quiet.

The elderly woman was inside of the bathroom getting ready for bed the entire time and had no clue what was playing out just behind the door.

“She says, ‘We’ve been robbed,’ and I said, “What?!’ I didn’t even hear them or anything, but they went into my bedroom.”

The thief rummaged through her bedroom, taking several jewelry boxes filled with $6,000 dollars worth of family heirlooms before heading across the hall where the other woman was sleeping, waking up to a flashlight pointed at her face.

The intruder claimed to be with someone else.

“He said don’t do anything, my friend has a gun.”

But from the glow of her salt lamp, she could only see one person, wearing a ski mask, clutching the jewelry boxes and holding the flashlight. No gun.

The robber got away with credit cards, their ID’s and a social security card.

“Our safety is certainly more important than any kind of credit card or ID, but it’s still a violation and it makes you angry, it does, that someone would do that.”

The thief racked up nearly $1,500 in charges within hours of the break in.

The next day he hit the Walmart off of the I-65 service road around 8:04 p.m. and spent $367.

On Sunday a charge for $951.81 went through on Belk.com.

The card was declined at Walmart.com after trying to charge more than $800.

It was declined again at a Walmart in Pascagoula after trying to spend $95.

The women say Belk.com is not releasing information regarding where the package is being sent, they believe that may lead them to who the suspect is.

They are working with police to subpoena the information.

Police are also looking into video surveillance at the Walmart in Mobile.