MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two masked robbers armed with handguns held up a convenience store on Cody Road late Tuesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 11:41 p.m. when officers responded to the Quick Stop store at 375 Cody Road North in reference to a robbery complaint.

Officers discovered two unknown male subjects wearing black ski masks entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the cash register. The cashier complied, and the robbers fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.