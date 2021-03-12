MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A massive drug conspiracy investigation is starting to bear fruit – 28 guilty pleas out of 42 people indicted in Mobile’s federal court.

The latest pleas this week include three men accused of supplying large amounts of drugs through a Mobile County-based organization called the “Crossley Hills Drug Trafficking Organization.”

Lemont Stevens admitted that he supplied the DTO with methamphetamine “ice” that he stored in a large beverage cooler.

Chad Delevieleuse admitted that he supplied fentanyl to drug dealers associated with the organization.

Martin Melton admitted that he was a leader of the DTO, overseeing dealers who sold “ice,” fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Mobile and Baldwin counties. One of those dealers was making $90,000 a month at one point, according to his written plea agreement.

Authorities say drugs sold by the DTO are responsible for four overdose deaths.

Law enforcement authorities allege that the conspiracy dates to 2016, when Melton and others started selling methamphetamine ice. Melton, know as “MC” regularly purchased “very large quantities” of the drug, according to his plea agreement.

“MC’s clientele/buyer network was so large that MC would sell the 6-7 ounces usually within a day and Stevens would ten re-supply MC,” the plea document states. “This went on for year.”

Court records indicate that the drug operation was centered on “the house,” an address on Crossly Hill Drive west of Mobile.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a confidential informant in 2018 to buy drugs from Melton. The investigation progressed from there.

Court papers describe a network that stretched from Pensacola to California. Delevieleuse admitted in his plea agreement that that he received packages of fentanyl shipped through the mail from a supplier in the Golden State.

Stevens admitted in plea agreement that his supplier was a Mexican man living in Mississippi. He admitted that he conspired to sell more than 4.5 kilograms of meth ice.

At one point, according to Melton’s plea agreement, drug dealers working from him delivered meth ice to an inmate at the Loxley Work Release Center.

Throughout the course of the conspiracy, Melton sold “grey death,” the nickname dealers had for fentanyl. He told one of his dealers that he was trying to get his customers to switch from that to heroin because it was cheaper, according to the plea agreement.

All three defendants are scheduled to be sentenced later this year, and they all face substantial prison sentences.