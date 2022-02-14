DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A big ship will soon sit on the horizon when looking toward the Port of Mobile. The vessel is set to undergo a massive overhaul at Alabama Shipyard.

The ship is the USNS Comfort. It is a hospital ship and come next month it will call Mobile home for several months as it gets an overhaul here.

“It will be quite large, white, very distinct here on the waterfront,” said Lee Stokes, COO of Alabama Shipyard. “Nothing like it has been in the port here at all.”

The ship might be familiar to some. In early 2020, it was used to help fight the COVID pandemic in New York City. It is set to arrive in Mobile on Fat Tuesday which is March 1st.

“We enjoy these type of projects,” Stokes said. “We’re building a good relationship with MSC and we’re just looking forward to this project in a big way.”

The overhaul is set to take about 150 days and will cover a wide range of things as they work to make fixes and updates to the ship.

“The work we’ll be doing on the vessel is a typical drydocking project, It will go on our dry dock and will stay there about 75 days, typical overhaul and repair work that’s done on the vessel,” Stokes said.

The overhaul is expected to be great for the local area because it will employ several hundred people.

“It’s about a $30 million contract,” Stokes said. “All that money will go into local businesses here, our own workforce, our own people and we’re excited about employing people and this is one of the many projects that we’ll have here this year.”

The ship is set to be finished by the end of July or early August if all goes according to plan.