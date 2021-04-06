MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A planned “logistics” development off of Interstate 10 could transform the way companies move products in and out of the Port of Mobile and create thousands of well-paying jobs.

That’s the promise behind a project dubbed the South Alabama Logistics Park, which government and business leaders unveiled Tuesday.

Slated for 1,300 acres at the Theodore-Dawes exit of I-10, the park would include warehousing space to allow companies to temporarily store products shipped through the port before sending items all over the country. The first phase covers 500 acres and 6.7 million square feet.

“Our vision for this project is to be the landing ground for major companies that wants to take advantage of the incredible infrastructure, our market has to offer,” developer Philip Burton said at a news conference. “Our market is perched for growth.”

Burton, CEO of Mobile-based Burton Property Group, said the current plan is the culmination of years of effort. He said city and county officials took inspiration from a 2019 trip to Savannah, Georgia, which has a similar facility and came away convinced they needed to “attract brand-name companies” to support the continued growth of the port.

“Nowhere else in the country is a top 10 seaport, sitting immediately next to an international passenger and cargo airport directly connect to five class one railroads, two interstates and 15,000 miles of inland waterways,” he said.

Burton said he hopes to break ground soon. He said he has been in negotiations with a number of companies and hopes to announce a few deals by the time construction starts.

On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a $3 million incentive package – $1 million a year over the next three years. That matches a commitment made Monday by the Mobile County Commission. The public money will finance construction of roads and utilities at the site.

Burton said the taxpayer money will support substantial investment – $350 million for the first phase, alone.

Elected officials said the economic jolt could be substantial, as well. Burton noted that 4,000 people work at the Savannah facility, which is smaller than the one envisioned for Mobile. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said that, ultimately, 8,000 to 10,000 people may eventually work at the South Alabama Logistics Park.

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood said the project will provide “well-paying jobs” and create a “magnet for new companies.”

Stimpson said it would be the largest master plan logistics park in the Southeast.

“We have nothing like it, and there’s not anything in close proximity,” he said. “This really propels us into a much more significant distribution hub.”

Stimpson said it is crucial to support the projected growth of the port and nearby Brookley Aeroplex. Work begins this fall on deepening and widening the shipping channel in Mobile.

“Approximately, within four years, we will see fully loaded container ships coming in in Mobile, and we need a place to take those products that are coming in,” he said.

Rick Clark, deputy director of the Alabama State Port Authority, said the port has been one of the nation’s fastest-growing over the past five years.

“We have so much momentum, but how do you keep it?” he said. “It’s just the next piece of that missing puzzle that keeps this port growing, that keeps this community growing, that keeps Alabama’s industry and its markets moving full steam ahead.”