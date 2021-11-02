MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- House by house Tuesday in the Campground Community, West of Downtown Mobile, Mobile Area Water and Sewer System contractors are digging, looking for lead pipes.

“I’m glad and my neighbors just had children, got little kids they need to get all that stuff checked out,” said Cassandra Green.

Since starting on Monday, no lead pipes have been found so far, including at Green’s home. She says she has had water issues before and she is grateful they are checking the pipes.

“To make sure everything is alright so we can have clear drinking water,” she said.

MAWSS picking about 280 homes in the Campground Community for the pilot program because they say most of the homes in the area were built before lead was outlawed for use in pipes.

Over the course of the next few years they will check every customers’ service line.

“I feel confident that our water is safe to drink, but the water is only as safe as the pipes that transport it,” said Monica Allen with MAWSS. “So, we have to check and see that there’s no lead in there.”

Allen says every water company around the country has to check all service lines.

It is all because of new EPA rules announced last year in response to the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

Utilities are also required to test water at elementary schools and child care facilities.

“We’re not trying to alarm people,tThey will be able to find out if they have any lead either on our side or their side,” Allen said. “If we have lead on our side, we will replace that.”

According to the EPA, lead exposure can be especially bad for children. It can cause life-long health effects like decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement.

“It may be a little inconvenience for people to come out here and do this, but it is really a health issue,” Allen said.

MAWSS will be mapping the problematic pipes in an internal database.

They say this is the first time that they have ever done this on a city-wide level.

They expect to move beyond the pilot phase early next year.