MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) experienced multiple sanitary sewer overflows as a result of widespread power outages and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally on September 16-17, officials reported Thursday.
Pictured are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. Some locations are ongoing. Several locations have been added and a complete list of overflow volumes will be provided once the overflows have stopped.
